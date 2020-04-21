      Weather Alert

Governor Dunleavy to outline plans to reopen Alaska economy

Apr 21, 2020 @ 3:28pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy says Alaskans soon could be making appointments at barbershops and nail salons again, as the state looks to further reopen parts of the economy shut down or restricted over coronavirus concerns. Dunleavy says details are expected this week. Other areas that he says are being looked at include restaurants and retail shops. He says the state feels pretty good about its case numbers, as well as its health care capacity, equipment and ability to track cases. The state has reported at least 321 cases of COVID-19, with 161 of those cases recovered.

