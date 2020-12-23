Governor Dunleavy to propose order to split largest agency
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Governor Mike Dunleavy says he will propose an executive order that would split the state’s Department of Health and Social Services into two, separate agencies. The Anchorage Daily News reported Tuesday that Dunleavy will introduce the order when the legislative session begins, which could be as soon as Jan. 19, 2021. The Alaska State Legislature will have 60 days to disapprove the governor’s order. The order would split the Department of Health and Social Services into a Department of Health and a Family and Community Services Department. One department would be in charge of public health and Medicaid while the other would be tasked with children’s services, juvenile justice, state-run assisted living facilities and the state’s only public psychiatry hospital.