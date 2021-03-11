      Weather Alert

Governor Dunleavy withdraws order on proposed department split

Mar 11, 2021 @ 11:17am

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy says he is withdrawing an executive order proposing reorganization of the state health department. His office is citing “technical issues” that need to be addressed. His office says a review is under way and a revised order will be submitted for legislative review “as soon as possible.” The original proposal called for reorganizing functions of the department into two departments. A House committee earlier this week advanced a resolution disapproving of the order amid legal questions about some of the provisions and concerns the process was moving too quickly.

 

#Trending
Mass vaccine sites opening soon in Atlanta, Cleveland
Alaska Native group, Neiman Marcus settle lawsuit over coat
Swelling after COVID-19 shots may cause cancer false alarms
Antivirus software creator charged with cheating investors
3rd-degree murder count could be reinstated in Floyd’s death