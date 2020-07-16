      Weather Alert

Governor: NYC not ready to open malls, museums yet

Jul 16, 2020 @ 11:13am

By MARINA VILLENEUVE and KAREN MATTHEWS Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City won’t open malls and museums Monday even if the city moves into Phase 4 as Gov. Andrew Cuomo promises more crackdowns on bars and restaurants. Cuomo said Thursday that New York City is on track to move to the fourth phase of his gradual reopening plan, but said his administration will review the latest infection data and decide by 4 p.m. Friday.  Cuomo announced Thursday a new “three strikes” policy that will require bars and restaurants to close after they receive three citations for failing to follow rules. And restaurants and bars across New York can no longer allow walk-up bar service, or serve alcohol to people who aren’t buying food.

