Governor outlines Alaska budget that would rely on savings

Dec 11, 2019 @ 6:25pm

By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has proposed a state budget that would rely heavily on savings.
The proposal comes after a push for deep cuts during his first year in office resulted in public backlash that fueled a recall effort.
Senate Minority Leader Tom Begich says Dunleavy’s budget proposal doesn’t appear as “draconian” as the one he previously proposed but says it lacks long-term fiscal stability and vision.

