Governor proposes land exchange for Alaska Native veterans

May 6, 2021 @ 6:00am

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has proposed letting Alaska Native Vietnam War veterans exchange promised federal land allotments that many say are not available in their cultural regions for state lands. Details would need to be worked out through the legislative process with lawmakers eyeing adjournment of the current legislative session in about two weeks. Several legislators attended Wednesday’s announcement, along with Alaska Native veterans. Dunleavy says he sees this as an opportunity to “right a wrong” the federal government should have addressed long ago.

 

