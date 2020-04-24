Gov’t puts pressure on public companies to return loans

NEW YORK (AP) — The federal government is making it tougher for public companies to tap a small business relief program, and seeking refunds in some cases from companies that already did. Although the intent of the program is to help small businesses hit by the coronavirus outbreak, some publicly traded companies did secure loans, setting off a backlash. The government now says companies must certify that the loan is necessary and they don’t have other sources for the money, criteria public companies are unlikely to meet. The government also said public companies that already received them could refund the loans by May 7. Some have announced that they will.