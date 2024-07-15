Grab Tissues For The Deeper Meaning Behind These Butterflies On The Bride

At first, you may think this is just a cute coincidence behind these monarch butterflies clinging to the bride’s dress when they are released. But there is a backstory that will give you chills in the best way!

Amy Rose Perry of Massachusetts lost her dad to cancer when she was just 7 years old. A year after her father died, she was on a hike with her mother and sister when a monarch butterfly landed on each one of them. They had also taken that as a message from her father that he would be with them always. So when planning her wedding, Amy knew she wanted to release butterflies in memory of her father. There were about 50 of them in the cage and upon opening it during the ceremony, many of them grabbed on to her dress and veil…and STAYED THERE ALL NIGHT.

CHILLS. Warm fuzzy dad hug chills. Amazing story!