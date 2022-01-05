      Weather Alert

Grammys Postponed Due To COVID-19

Jan 5, 2022 @ 11:10am

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The upcoming Grammy Awards have been postponed due to what organizers called “too many risks” due to the omicron variant.

The ceremony had been scheduled for Jan. 31st in Los Angeles with a live audience and performances.

The Recording Academy said Wednesday it made the decision to postpone the ceremony “after careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners.”

The multitalented Jon Batiste is the leading nominee for this year’s honors, grabbing 11 nods in a variety of genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video.

