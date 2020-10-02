Grand jury audio details moments before Breonna Taylor died
By DYLAN LOVAN Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say they announced themselves and then used a battering ram to enter Breonna Taylor’s apartment before shooting and killing her. Officers said they returned fire after one of them was shot in the leg as soon as he stepped inside. That account came from hours of grand jury recordings that were made public Friday. The release was rare since such material is normally kept secret. The jury brought no criminal charges against the officers for her killing, setting off renewed protests in Louisville and around the country. Police used a narcotics warrant to enter Taylor’s Louisville apartment on March 13.