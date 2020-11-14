Gross concedes to Sullivan in Alaska US Senate race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Independent Alaska U.S. Senate candidate Al Gross has conceded the race to Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, days after the race was called for the incumbent. Gross says his campaign raised important issues. He congratulated Sullivan on his win and said it’s important that Alaskans come together. Gross, an orthopedic surgeon, ran as the Democratic nominee and disclosures through mid-October showed him with a significant fundraising advantage. Sullivan, however, predicted he would win reelection. The Associated Press called the race for Sullivan on Wednesday.