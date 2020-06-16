      Weather Alert

Guard kills trespassing suspect at Alaska military facility

Jun 15, 2020 @ 5:42pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Navy officials say a 30-year-old civilian was shot and killed in Alaska after attempting to enter a building on a military base near Kodiak used by Navy SEALs for cold weather training. The Navy Criminal Investigative Service says Jayson Vinberg of Kodiak was shot by a service member as he tried to enter the building late Saturday. Alaska State Troopers say Vinberg brandished a knife and advanced on the service member. They say he ignored orders to stop, prompting the Navy guard to use deadly force. NCIS is leading the investigation.

