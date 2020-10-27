      Weather Alert

Gulf Coast braces, again, for hurricane as Zeta takes aim

Oct 27, 2020 @ 10:51am

By REBECCA SANTANA and STACEY PLAISANCE Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Gulf Coast residents are steeling themselves for yet another hurricane.  Zeta emerged from Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Tuesday as a tropical storm after making landfall just north of the ancient Mayan city of Tulum. It’s predicted to become a hurricane again over the Gulf and make landfall again Wednesday night. A hurricane warning stretches from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi-Alabama state line. Zeta is the 27th named storm of a very busy Atlantic hurricane season. And it’s expected to be the fifth named storm to hit Louisiana this year. Zeta’s top winds were 65 mph Tuesday afternoon. It was centered about 485 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

