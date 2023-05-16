KWHL KWHL Logo

Guy Tries To Convince Police The Dog Was Driving

May 16, 2023 7:40AM AKDT
Share
Dog in the Car

If you can manage to make it through the day without trying to switch seats with your dog when pulled over for speeding… you’re doing OK. Seriously.

Police in Springfield, Colorado shared on Facebook that a driver who was pulled over for speeding tried to switch places with his dog in order to avoid arrest. When asked how much he’d had to drink, the man tried to run, but was caught twenty yards away. and there apparently were two sober people in the backseat??  So we have questions. Regardless, cops won’t believe the dog was driving. And don’t drive impaired. #themoreyouknow

Recently Played

Blood In The WaterAyron Jones |
11:17am
Best Of YouFoo Fighters|
11:13am
BasketcaseGreen Day|
11:10am
72 SeasonsMetallica|
11:04am
Bad ManDisturbed|
11:00am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Denali National Park worker dies after triggering avalanche
2

Niall Horan Is Calling Lewis Capaldi A Liar
3

Jury Sides With Ed Sheeran In Copyright Lawsuit
4

Medicaid expansion for new moms wins approval in Missouri, Alaska, and more
5

Kevin Costner NOT Coming Back To “Yellowstone”