Guy Tries To Rob Nail Salon and Gets Ignored

Police are looking for the suspect who walked into an Atlanta nail salon demanding money from everyone, and nobody obliged. He shouted several times for everyone to get down and give him their money, and they just stared at him. He was so shocked at the lack of reaction that he just turned around and left.

One hilarious commenter said, “1 out of 5 stars. The staff just ignored me and it was a very unwelcoming environment. Would not rob again.” LOL