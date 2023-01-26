KWHL KWHL Logo

Guy With Terminal Brain Cancer Out To Raise The Most Money EVER For Cancer Research

January 26, 2023 7:00AM AKST
Share
Guy With Terminal Brain Cancer Out To Raise The Most Money EVER For Cancer Research

Talk about making lemonade out of lemons!

Iain Ward from London got the unthinkable diagnosis of terminal brain cancer after volunteering for a medical research trial. Rather than wallow in the tragedy of it, he set his sights on trying to break the record for the most money raised for cancer research by a single person. He’s sharing his journey on social media, running marathons worldwide and biking across America. He says, “I kind of see cancer as a blessing.”  “I will not stop until I die…or cancer dies.”

 

Amazing!

Recently Played

Bulls On ParadeRage Against The Machine|
6:09pm
RiptideBeartooth|
6:06pm
Animal I Have BecomeThree Days Grace|
6:01pm
Fight For Your RightBeastie Boys|
5:58pm
Rolling 7sDirty Honey|
5:47pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Lisa Marie Presley Dies Suddenly At 54
2

Jamie Lee Curtis Slammed For Creepy Artwork In Her House
3

2023 Running of the Reindeer!
4

FEMA fires group for nonsensical Alaska Native translations
5

Taylor Swift Gives A Surprise Performance in London