KWHL KWHL Logo

Gwen Stefani, Anderson .Paak, And Ryan Tedder Share New Olympics Anthem

July 26, 2024 2:19AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has partnered with the Coca-Cola Company to share a new musical collaboration for the Olympics, “Hello World,” featuring Gwen Stefani and Anderson .Paak.

The track was written and produced by OneRepublic front man Ryan Tedder, and is set to be the theme song of the Paris 2024 Olympics. The single was revealed in a Olympics-themed music video that is currently being shared on the IOC’s YouTube channel.

It’s not every day that you’re given the opportunity to write a song in celebration of the Olympic Games, and I am grateful to be part of such an incredible collaboration,” said Tedder. “The Games are an important way for all of us to come together and celebrate each other globally, and we wrote this song with that in mind. I grew up watching every Olympics since childhood so this is a lifelong dream- I hope this song inspires and uplifts. I’m excited to share ‘Hello World’ with all of you.”

Recently Played

Dogs Of WarMotley Crue
12:25pm
Bat CountryAvenged Sevenfold
12:21pm
Can U See Me In The Dark (Ft. I Prevail)Halestorm
12:17pm
Live And Let DieGuns N' Roses
12:14pm
Patience (Cover)Chris Cornell
12:09pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Taking Back Sunday & The Used!
2

Alaska judge who resigned in disgrace didn’t disclose conflicts in 23 cases, investigation finds
3

Man gets 226 years in deaths of 2 Alaska Native women. He filmed the torture of one
4

Shocking: Hello Kitty Is NOT A Cat
5

Viral: Woman Jumps In The River To Save A Bunny