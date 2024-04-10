KWHL KWHL Logo

Gwen Stefani Shoots Down Divorce Rumors

April 10, 2024 5:38AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Gwen Stefani gets candid i a new interview about divorce rumors swirling around her marriage to Blake Shelton. She says, “When you’re in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us.” She says those rumors are “just lies.”

She admitted to have insecurities saying, “In my own relationship, even though I know the truth, you still create drama in your own mind….I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid.” She continued, “the truth is I’m in love with my best friend.”

