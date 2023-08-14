Gwen Stefani Tears Up Watching Her Son Sing At Blake Shelton’s Bar
August 14, 2023 7:02AM AKDT
Kingston Rossdale is Gwen Stefani’s oldest son with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, and took the mic to perform live for the first time at stepdad Blake Shelton’s bar in Oklahoma on Friday.
He also played an acoustic guitar himself on another song before Shelton came out for a hug and a set of his own! Shelton joked, “I mean, I’m not gonna let him close out the show,” he said. “You know what I mean? I’m still in competition mode a little bit.” Then mom Gwen came out to sing No Doubt’s megahit ‘Don’t Speak’ with her hubby!
