Gwen Stefani Tears Up Watching Her Son Sing At Blake Shelton’s Bar

August 14, 2023 7:02AM AKDT
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Recording artist/TV personality Gwen Stefani (L) and recording artist/TV personality Blake Shelton, winner of the Favorite Album award for 'If I'm Honest' and Favorite Male Country Artist award attend the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards)

Kingston Rossdale is Gwen Stefani’s oldest son with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, and took the mic to perform live for the first time at stepdad Blake Shelton’s bar in Oklahoma on Friday.

@tiaradblue Watch that hug between him and Blake at the end. 🥹✨ #gwenstefani #blakeshelton #kingstonrossdale ♬ original sound – Tiara Blue

He also played an acoustic guitar himself on another song before Shelton came out for a hug and a set of his own! Shelton joked, “I mean, I’m not gonna let him close out the show,” he said. “You know what I mean? I’m still in competition mode a little bit.” Then mom Gwen came out to sing No Doubt’s megahit ‘Don’t Speak’ with her hubby!

 

@tiaradblue Living in a small town! #blakeshelton #gwenstefani #shefani #blakeandgwenduet #oklahoma ♬ original sound – Tiara Blue

