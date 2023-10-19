KWHL KWHL Logo

Gwyneth Paltrow Is Ready To “Disappear From Public Life” Completely

October 19, 2023 7:10AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Gwyneth Paltrow is ready to retire from acting and says, “I will literally disappear from public life.”  She opens up in a new interview saying, “No one will ever see me again.” She plans to sell her beauty and wellness company Goop in “a few more years” to focus on her family.

 

According to the New York Times, she founded Goop in 2008 and it was valued at a whopping $250 million in 2018.

But on the acting front, she’s kept the schedule pretty light to a few film and TV projects in the last decade or so. You last saw her in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” alongside longtime co-star Robert Downey Jr. and in Netflix’s “The Politician” co-created by husband Brad Falchuk.

 

FULL INTERVIEW AND PICS HERE

Recently Played

The RedChevelle
9:36am
ZombifiedFalling In Reverse
9:33am
Sound Of SilenceDisturbed
9:19am
Come Out And PlayOffspring
9:16am
I Stand AloneGodsmack
9:04am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Andrew Seidler of Anchorage Wins $2000 with The Cash Grab
2

Alaska fishermen will be allowed to harvest lucrative red king crab in the Bering Sea
3

Sunrise gatherings, dances and speeches mark celebration of culture on Indigenous Peoples Day
4

Ed Sheeran Explains The Gravesite In His Backyard
5

SAG/AFTRA Walks Away From Talks With Studios