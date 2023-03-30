Gwyneth Paltrow’s Kids Submit Statements In The Ski Accident Trial

Gwyneth Paltrow’s kids were not able to appear in person as originally planned, but sent depositions that were read in court for their testimony. Her son Moses, described seeing the collision and his mother on the ground, and also disputed the plaintiff’s claim he called for her which distracted her causing the collision with Terry Sanderson. Daughter Apple recalled seeing her mom “frantic” saying “this a**hole ran into me.” He ran right into my back.”

On the last day of witness testimony, Paltrow’s side called doctor after doctor to testify that Sanderson’s personality did not change since 2016, something he contends was from a brain injury sustain in their collision.

The jury also saw a video recreation with animation of what she said happened.

Sanderson is suing Paltrow saying she was the one who “violently” crashed into him on the Deer Valley resort beginner slope in Park City, Utah in 2016. His lawyers contend her ski instructor and the resort are covering for her because she’s a celebrity. The trial could be wrapping up soon sticking to the 8 day timeline with the jury deciding who they think was at fault. Sanderson originally wanted over $3 million and changed it to $300,000 while Paltrow countersued for one dollar.