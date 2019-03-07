Halestorm and Alice Cooper are hitting the road together

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 22: Singer and guitarist Lzzy Hale of Halestorm performs at the Ryman Auditorium on April 22, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Alice Cooper and Halestorm will head out on a co-headlining U.S. tour this summer with support from Motionless in White. The trek kicks off July 17 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and covers much of the country before wrapping up Aug. 16 in Camden, New Jersey.

“We are beyond excited to announce our new tour with the man who burnt the rule book on Rock ‘n’ Roll…Alice Cooper,” Lzzy Hale, frontwoman of Halestorm, shares via press release. “Alice is our A in the ABC’s of Rock music, and we are honored to be sharing the stage with such a legend and his incredible band. School’s definitely out!”

