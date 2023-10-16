Half Of Netflix Users Say They’ll Cancel If Prices Are Raised Again

According to a new study, nearly half of Netflix‘s users would said they would bail if the price of the ad-free tier increases. The company said it’s raising the price of their ad-free tier once the SAG strike ends.

The study by CivicScience found 39 per cent of users said they would cancel their subscription outright while 31 per cent said they switch to the cheaper tier with ads; 29 per cent would continue with their ad-free subscription.

If you have Netflix, what will you do?