KWHL KWHL Logo

Half Of Netflix Users Say They’ll Cancel If Prices Are Raised Again

October 16, 2023 7:33AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

According to a new study, nearly half of Netflix‘s users would said they would bail if the price of the ad-free tier increases. The company said it’s raising the price of their ad-free tier once the SAG strike ends.

The study by CivicScience found 39 per cent of users said they would cancel their subscription outright while 31 per cent said they switch to the cheaper tier with ads; 29 per cent would continue with their ad-free subscription.

If you have Netflix, what will you do?

Recently Played

CloserNine Inch Nails
5:38pm
When Im Gone3 Doors Down
5:33pm
Live And Let DieGuns N Roses
5:24pm
Too Far GoneMetallica
5:19pm
Shelf In The RoomDays Of The New
5:15pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Andrew Seidler of Anchorage Wins $2000 with The Cash Grab
2

Alaskans get a $1,312 oil dividend check this year. The political cost of the benefit is high
3

Alaska fishermen will be allowed to harvest lucrative red king crab in the Bering Sea
4

Ed Sheeran Explains The Gravesite In His Backyard
5

SAG/AFTRA Walks Away From Talks With Studios