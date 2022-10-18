KWHL KWHL Logo

Halloween Candy Prices Soar

October 18, 2022 3:00AM AKDT
If you’ve gone to try to get that stash of Halloween candy at the store already, you probably noticed the suckerpunch on the price!! You’re paying 13.1 percent more than last year….which is the largest yearly jump in candy prices ever recorded.  Besides inflation, the high prices of sugar and flour is the main reason behind the hike.

When it comes to costumes, here are the popular choices according to Google:  “Daredevil” and “Princess Diaries”.  The top-trending partner costumes are Tiffany and Chucky, and Ross and Rachel.  And the top group costumes are dominoes and Pac-Man.

Candystore.com compiled the most popular candy by state:

 

 

Source: CandyStore.com.

