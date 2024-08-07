KWHL KWHL Logo

Halsey Details Suffering A Miscarriage During A Concert Early In Her Career

August 7, 2024 5:32AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Halsey opened up about the pressure to perform a show early in her career despite suffering a miscarriage. She told the story on the SHE MD podcast saying it started before the show, and how she managed to still perform and ended up “throwing up in the parking lot” afterwards.

She went on to miscarry a few more times before learning she had endometriosis. She was also diagnosed with Lupus. Halsey didn’t have an issue conceiving or carrying her now 3-year-old son, for whom she’s grateful. She hopes by sharing her story, she can help other women experiencing the same thing feel not so alone.

Recently Played

HeadstrongTrapt
12:09pm
HeadstrongTrapt
12:09pm
So Far AwayStaind
12:05pm
Send The Pain BelowChevelle
12:00pm
Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)Papa Roach
11:57am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Lisa Kudrow Gives Fun Backstory To The “Friends” Opener In The Fountain
2

Chinese and Russian bombers patrolling off Alaska raise concerns about growing military cooperation
3

Preview of 2025 Grammy Awards
4

Lady Gaga AND Celine Dion Set to Perform at Paris Olympics
5

Lady Gaga Performs French Cabaret At Olympics