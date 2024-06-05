KWHL KWHL Logo

Halsey Shares Health Battle With The Release Of A New Single

June 5, 2024 7:56AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Halsey is dropping a new single and a big backstory of a private health battle that she says almost took her life.

In an Instagram slideshow announcing the arrival of her new song, “The End,” Halsey shared a series of videos featuring her receiving medical treatment, in tears and in pain, along with glimpses of her making music in the studio. She captioned the post: “long story short, i’m Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album. it begins with The End. out now.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

She also tagged the Lupus Research Alliance and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and will be making donations to both of those groups going forward. 

Recently Played

Hemmorhage(in My Hands)Fuel
11:08pm
Fake Ass FriendsSet It Off
11:06pm
No One KnowsQueens Of The Stone Age
11:02pm
Getting Away With MurderPapa Roach
10:58pm
Come As You AreNirvana
10:47pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Selena Gomez Was Considering Adoption Before Dating Benny Blanco
2

NKOTB Talk First Album In 11 Years And Summer Tour
3

DOJ Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Live Nation and Ticketmaster
4

Judge weighs arguments in case seeking to disqualify ranked choice repeal measure from Alaska ballot
5

Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Say They Have One More “Bad Boys” Movie In Them