Harrison Ford Gets Emotional Talking About Final "Indiana Jones" Movie

September 12, 2022 6:06AM AKDT
One of the best things to come out of Disney’s D23 Expo was seeing Harrison Ford talking about how proud he is of the 5th and final movie in the Indiana Jones saga.

He introduced footage for his last Indiana Jones saying: “I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic,” he said. “Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure, but they’re also about heart. We have a really human story to tell. It is a movie that will kick your ass. … This is it! I will not fall down for you again.”

And then something magical happened backstage when Ke Huy Quan, who was announced as a new cast member of Loki season 2, shared a sweet photo of himself reuniting with Ford!

“‘I love you, Indy,’” Quan, now 51 — who played Short Round in the 1984 blockbuster — captioned the photo. “Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years,” he added.

Months ago, Quan told Kelly Clarkson on her show that he taught Ford how to swim during the off time from filming “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”! You might also recognize Quan as Data from “The Goonies”!

