Harrison Ford Joins Marvel Universe For New “Captain America” Movie

Harrison Ford is taking over the role from the late William Hurt as Thaddeus ”Thunderbolt” Ross in 2024’s Captain America: New World Order starring Anthony Mackie. The fourth Captain America movie follows the events of the 2021 Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

It remains to be confirmed whether or not you’ll see him in Thunderbolts, which is next up after Captain America 4. Hurt first played Ross in Marvels’ second feature film ever, 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, as a U.S. Army general who is instrumental in transforming scientist Bruce Banner (then played by Edward Norton) into the Hulk. Ross then spends the rest of the movie hunting for Banner.

Ross showed up again in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War as the Secretary of State, along with appearances in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow.