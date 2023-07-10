KWHL KWHL Logo

Harry Styles Gets Hit In The Eye With Thrown Object

July 10, 2023 7:46AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Harry Styles has been hit with things thrown at him on stage before…a bouquet of flowers in June, a water bottle in the junk last year and in the face with Skittles. This latest incident was as he was walking off stage in Vienna, Austria over the weekend.  It’s unclear what hit him, but it appeared to be painful, as he visibly winced and rubbed his agitated eye after being briefly interrupted.

He also joins a long list of performers who have been struck by objects onstage in recent months, including Bebe Rexha, Ava Maxx, Kelseea Ballerini, Drake, Pink, and others.

Recently Played

LithiumNirvana|
12:11am
Another Celebration At The End Of The WorldMammoth (wvh)|
12:06am
AerielsSystem Of A Down|
12:03am
The Hangmans Body CountVolbeat|
11:59pm
Freak On A LeashKorn|
11:50pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

ConocoPhillips faces potential $914,000 fine over Alaska gas blowout, leak
2

Alaska’s slow start to wildfire season a relief after Connecticut-sized area burned last year
3

Man shot and killed by officers on Anchorage highway was holding rifle, police say
4

This Guy Has Flown Nearly 24 Million Miles On Over 12,000 Flights!
5

US commits more lawyers to address Native American disappearances and killings