Harry Styles May Have A New Love

August 11, 2023 5:40AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Harry Styles and actress Taylor Russell were showing some PDA…and paparazzi got the pics. They were in London after her performance in The Effect at the National Theatre on Wednesday and he wrapped his arm around her as she puts a hand on his arm.

A source told Page Six that Styles went into Russell’s dressing room after the show with his friend James Corden and his wife. A witness said, “It looked like they were holding hands,”  “Harry stayed by Taylor’s side the whole time. He introduced her to James [Corden] and was whispering to her and laughing and smiling.” They also attended an afterparty together, with Styles carrying Russell’s suitcase and purse, and left in the same car.

 

SEE THE PICS HERE

