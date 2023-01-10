KWHL KWHL Logo

Harry Talks About His Mother And What’s Needed To Heal The Royal Rift

January 10, 2023 6:37AM AKST
Share
Harry Talks About His Mother And What’s Needed To Heal The Royal Rift

Promoting his memoir, “Spare”, Harry spoke to GMA about what started the royal rift with his brother, Prince William, and father King Charles.

He also reveals what he thinks is needed for healing to begin.

Harry also discussed his late mother, Princess Diana, in the book and is several interviews. He covers the moment she died, how it has affected him and what she would think of his rift with his brother.

Recently Played

Girls Got RhythmAc/dc|
4:58pm
SaneFozzy|
4:54pm
EdgingBlink182|
4:45pm
Smells Like Teen SpiritNirvana|
4:40pm
Sweet Child O MineGuns N Roses|
4:33pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Rolling Stone Left Some Big Names Off Their List Of Greatest Singers
2

An Insider Says “Seat Fillers” Are Being Used As Adele’s Show Fails To Sell Out
3

Restaurant Owner Surprises Employees With Disney Trip
4

This Viral 6-Year-Old Plays 8 Instruments
5

Taylor Swift’s Cat Is Worth $97 Million