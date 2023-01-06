Harry’s New Memoir Details When His Brother Allegedly Attacked Him

Harry continues to stay in the spotlight talking about his family in a new memoir called “Spare”. He said in a recent interview that he wants to reconcile with his dad and brother, King Charles and Prince William…but from the sounds of the details from this book, that may be far fetched.

The alleged attack happened during a confrontation in 2019 in Kensington Palace, in which he says William called Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.” Harry said William grabbed his brother by the collar and ripped his necklace before knocking him down. “I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me.”

The memoir also covers Harry’s drug use, military role in Afghanistan and other very personal experiences. “Spare” is due out on January 10th.