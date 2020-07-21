Hearing addresses body camera video, gag order in Floyd case
By MOHAMED IBRAHIM Associated Press/Report for America
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for a coalition of news organizations are appearing in a Minneapolis courtroom to argue for a scaled back gag order and greater access to body camera videos in the case of four former officers charged in the death of George Floyd. Attorneys for the media coalition say the gag order is overly broad. They also say the limited availability of two body camera videos is restrictive. Prosecutors say they aren’t opposed to a gag order that’s applied equally to all parties, and they are asking the court to consider whether releasing body camera videos more widely would interfere with the fair administration of justice.