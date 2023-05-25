Here’s The Real Story Behind The ‘Angry’ Tom Hanks Cannes Photos

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival and photos were captured that appeared to show Hanks looking angry and scolding a guy. Wilson set the record straight (and the guy in the photos concurred) that it was simply too loud to understand where they were supposed to be going.

The guy was a red carpet manager trying to guide them to where they were supposed to be walking. Wilson said in her Instagram stories “This is called I can’t hear you. People are screaming. What did you says? Where are we supposed to go? But that doesn’t sell stories. Nice try.”

Hanks is starring in a new film at the festival called “Asteroid City.”