KWHL KWHL Logo

Here’s Where You Can Get Deals And Freebies On National French Fry Day

July 13, 2023 4:33AM AKDT
Share
BRISTOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: French fries from a fast food outlet is seen on January 7, 2013 in Bristol, England. A government-backed TV advert - made by Aardman, the creators of Wallace and Gromit - to promote healthy eating in England, is to be shown for the first time later today. England has one of the highest rates of obesity in Europe - costing the NHS 5 billion GDP each year - with currently over 60 percent of adults and a third of 10 and 11 year olds thought to be overweight or obese. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

It’s National French Fry Day, so we wouldn’t be doing our jobs if we didn’t pass along deals and freebies at area restaurants right??

  • Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s: On July 13, 2023, My Rewards Members who purchase French Fries, a la carte or as a part of a Combo, through the Hardee’s App or website will receive an in-app offer for Free Small French Fries with minimum $1 purchase to be used up to one time per 24-hours through December 31, 2023.
  • McDonald’s: Offering a free any size fries via the brand’s mobile app on July 13, 2023. No purchase necessary.
  • Penn Station Subs: Offering a free fry with the purchase of any sub on July 13, 2023
  • Smashburger: Offering free Smashfries with any purchase on July 13. Customers can claim this deal in-store or on the website/app with the code: “FRIES.” This offer includes Smashfries, French Fries, and Sweet Potato Fries. No minimum purchase required.
  • Wendy’s: Offering a free any size Fry with any in-app purchase from July 13 through July 16. Simply apply the offer to your mobile order or scan in-restaurant or at the drive-thru.

Recently Played

The Death Of Peace Of MindBad Omens|
10:16am
Run To The HillsIron Maiden|
10:12am
Cant StopRed Hot Chili Peppers|
10:08am
I AloneLive|
10:04am
Lowest In MeStaind|
10:01am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

ConocoPhillips faces potential $914,000 fine over Alaska gas blowout, leak
2

Alaska’s slow start to wildfire season a relief after Connecticut-sized area burned last year
3

Man shot and killed by officers on Anchorage highway was holding rifle, police say
4

This Guy Has Flown Nearly 24 Million Miles On Over 12,000 Flights!
5

Backers of effort to repeal Alaska’s ranked voting system accused of campaign finance violations