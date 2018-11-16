Heroin disguised as Christmas package seized in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 53-year-old Anchorage man suspected of importing a bowling-ball size package of heroin faces federal drug charges.

Federal prosecutors say 53-year-old Don Frye Sr. received a package containing more than 16 pounds of heroin.

He is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and attempted possession.

Federal authorities on Nov. 6 intercepted a package sent from “David Johnson” in California to “Robert Johnson” in Anchorage. A narcotics-detecting dog indicated the presence of drugs.

Investigators with a search warrant opened the package and found two Christmas-themed cardboard boxes containing 7,639 grams of heroin.

Investigators on Nov. 7 watched Frye take possession of the package.

Frye is jailed in Anchorage. A federal public defender listed as his attorney did not immediately return an email requesting comment.