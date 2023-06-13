High School Baseball Player Dedicates Winning Grand Slam Hit To Late Mother

Pretty incredible yet bittersweet moment for a baseball player in California when he got an unforgettable hit.

The crowd went wild the moment Hank Tripaldi made a grand slam during the top of the seventh inning at the Northern California High School Division I championship. Tripaldi had already hit one home run in the game…then top of the 7th and bases are loaded and Tripaldi sends the ball flying out of the park, which leads them to win their second straight title.

Hank Tripaldi. Hank Tripaldi. Hank Tripaldi. Wow! Grand slam, his second HR of the game, gives De La Salle an 11-8 lead with two out in the top of the seventh | @joseph_dycus @leftwich @GReeves23 @dlsathletics @MitchBookLive pic.twitter.com/ManoAdo8wI — Darren Sabedra (@DarrenSabedra) June 3, 2023

Here’s the bittersweet part…his mom had passed away from breast cancer a month earlier. Robin Tripaldi died after a battle with breast cancer on April 25, and Hank has always kept her on his mind on and off the field. He credits his teammates for being there for him through it all. “The only way I was able to get through it was coming to baseball practice, playing games, hanging out with my buddies,” Tripaldi said. “These are going to be my friends forever.”