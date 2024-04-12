KWHL KWHL Logo

High School Student Fixes His School Bus

April 12, 2024 6:41AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

When Gavin Natti was driving home from a doctor’s appointment on Wednesday In Massachusetts and saw his school bus on the side of the road, he immediately took action.

He’s a junior at Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School said the bus had overheated, and his bus driver was surprised to see him come to the rescue. 

They notified the school’s bus mechanic who only came once Gavin knew he didn’t have the replacement part. Together they fixed it and he was riding that bus to school the next morning! 

Recently Played

Need A FavorJelly Roll
1:44am
Sweet Dreams (are Made Of This)Marilyn Manson
1:38am
Friendly FireLinkin Park
1:35am
Home Sweet HomeMotley Crue
1:31am
One More TimeBlink182
1:27am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The Camp Host Director Henry Darrow McComas Full Interview
2

The Sully's "Rising Fest"
3

O.J. Simpson Dead at 76
4

Peyton Returns to School Accompanied by Alaska's Morning Show and Dozens of Supporters
5

Lawsuit asks judge to disqualify ballot measure that seeks to repeal Alaska’s ranked voting system