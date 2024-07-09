KWHL KWHL Logo

High School Wrestlers Save Their Teammate’s Life

July 9, 2024 7:37AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Three friends are bonded for life after a life or death situation in May.

GMA has the story of the day New Jersey high school wrestler J.J. Machnik, then 18, went into cardiac arrest.  He was diagnosed with a heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy at age 14, and he was on a treadmill preparing for a wrestling tournament.  His friends Giovanni Scafidi and Trevor Hodgins heard a crash and knew about his heart condition, which helped them know he needed CPR.

It was their quick action that saved his life until paramedics got there five minutes later. He was taken to the hospital and put into a medically induced coma. He was able to go home after 13 days.

MORE HERE

Recently Played

JackHardy
11:59am
JackHardy
11:59am
Scar TissueRed Hot Chili Peppers
11:56am
Crazy BitchBuckcherry
11:46am
Can U See Me In The Dark (Ft. I Prevail)Halestorm
11:42am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock Dead at 49
2

Alaska court weighing arguments in case challenging the use of public money for private schools
3

Wildfire forces Alaska’s Denali National Park to temporarily close entrance
4

There I Ruined It – “Baby”
5

Hiker Rescued After 10 Days Lost In California Wilderness