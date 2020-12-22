      Weather Alert

High winds and heavy snowfall make Alaska travel dangerous

Dec 22, 2020 @ 10:00am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A major winter storm is making travel between Anchorage and the Kenai Peninsula dangerous as winds up to 115 mph and heavy snow impact some parts of the region. The National Weather Service issued a wind warning for areas including Anchorage and the western Kenai Peninsula from Monday evening to 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Anchorage Daily News reported the most severe winds are expected early Tuesday. Forecasters say a blizzard warning was issued from Portage Valley to Seward and the storm could drop up to 3 feet of snow in some places.

 

