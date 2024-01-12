KWHL KWHL Logo

Hilarious End To Police Chase Caught Live On The News

January 12, 2024 8:28AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Stealing is bad…and leading police on a high speed chase in the getaway car is worse…puts innocent people in danger. Having a news chopper with a great shot of you doing all of that is worse still…but also entertaining when you see how it ends.

If you can manage to make it through the day without stealing clothes and leading police on a high speed chase while the news covers it OJ-style…you’re doing ok.

Now this high speed was about 70 mph…this was going down in Los Alamitos, and the getaway car is a U-Haul. Not sure if the perps rented that or not…guessing not…but it’s giving OJ in the white Bronco vibes with the news covering the whole thing via a reporter in a chopper.

The second perp is just casually walking down the sidewalk looking like Joey from “Friends” wearing all of Chandler’s clothes!

Recently Played

Tonight TonightSmashing Pumpkins
7:49am
NumbSleep Theory
7:45am
CrawlingLinkin Park
7:42am
MudshovelStaind
7:37am
So Called LifeThree Days Grace
7:29am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Cozy Up At A Lakers Game
2

Hero Dog Wakes Neighborhood With Barking Over Fire
3

Royal Caribbean Set Sail On It’s World Cruise For Nine Months
4

Supreme Court denies Alaska’s bid to revive the copper and gold Pebble Mine proposal blocked by EPA
5

Starbucks Now Allowing Reusable Cups For Mobile and Drive-Thru Orders