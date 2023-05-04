KWHL KWHL Logo

Hilarious Viral Text Messages From Grandpa Babysitting The Kids

May 4, 2023 7:30AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Molly Madfis took a babymoon trip with her hubby before their second child was due and shared some hysterical text messages from her dad, who was watching their son. It started with a pic of grandpa rolling up to school 30 minutes late…without the backpack.

Then…the toaster questions. Which picture on the dial is for toasting? The one that looks like bread. Grandpa thought it looked like an English muffin…and picked the pizza setting which he said worked. LOL  Then he couldn’t find the sour cream and guacamole…and asked if he was supposed to refrigerate the leftover pizza.

Bless his heart!

 

