Hilarious Warning About Amazon Voice Commands Thanks To This Kid’s Shopping Spree

August 30, 2023 7:18AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Tucker Bohman’s 5-year-old son, Beckham, figured out how voice command could help him buy $1000 in toys!  Like a monster truck that jumps 23 inches, a $500 hot tub, 45 kid Spider-Man walkie talkies, a LAZY RIVER that’s 45 feet around and 112 water slides…just to name some of it!  Honestly, didn’t know you could buy a lazy river or 112 water slides. 

There was 2 ½ hours of a conversation he had with Alexa helping him shop! The lesson?  Disable voice ordering on your app! 

