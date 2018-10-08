Historic Kenai chapel receives $28K to fund renovations

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – A century-old Russian Orthodox chapel in Kenai will undergo renovations next year after receiving nearly $28,000 in grant funding.

The Peninsula Clarion reports the historic St. Nicholas Memorial Chapel received a nearly $15,000 grant last month from the Alaska Historical Commission, and it received a $13,000 grant last year from the Fellowship of Orthodox Christians in America.

The chapel was built in 1906 at the site of the old Russian Fort and fur trading post.

Dorothy Gray, secretary of the Holy Assumption of the Virgin Mary Russian Orthodox Church in Kenai, says the chapel is a popular stop for summer tourists.

She says the first phase of the renovation will include repairing the roof, and the iconic blue dome and gold cross. The final phase will address the hand-hewn logs.

