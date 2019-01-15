Homeowner confronts teenage burglary suspect, fires gunshot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a homeowner confronted a teenage theft suspect and fired a shot when the young man came at him.

Troopers at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday took a call of a home invasion northwest of North Pole.

Troopers say 18-year-old Raymond Koonaloak of Utqiagvik climbed through a dog door into the home and stole gloves and a circular saw.

The homeowner, carrying a gun, confronted Koonaloak outside the home.

Troopers say Koonaloak charged toward the homeowner, who fired a shot. No one was injured.

Koonaloak was jailed on suspicion of burglary, theft and criminal trespass and scheduled for arraignment Monday.

Online court documents to not list his attorney.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Alaska House hopes for staff workaround while unorganized Man fires gun as he’s approached by Anchorage police Alaska university’s teaching programs lose accreditation Juneau has no plans to add fluoride to water following study Alaska Railroad tank car derails; no spill detected Alaska House starts with no clear majority
Comments