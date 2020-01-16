Homer man dies in home explosion; fire marshal investigates
HOMER, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a water heater is the suspected source of an explosion that killed a 68-year-old Homer man inside a home northeast of the Kenai Peninsula city. Gary Thomas died in the explosion Tuesday night. Trooper spokesman Ken Marsh says an initial investigation pointed to a water heater as the explosion source. The state fire marshal is conducting an investigation to determine the cause. Thomas’ wife had reported him overdue and Homer police and Thomas’ friends launched a search. Searchers traced Thomas’ phone to the home and a friend spotted Thomas’ vehicle outside. A Homer police officer found Thomas’ body