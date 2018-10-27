Homer officials place bag ban question on 2019 ballot

HOMER, Alaska (AP) – Homer officials will ask voters next year if they want to reinstate a ban on certain single-use plastic bags.

The Homer News reports the Homer City Council approved a measure this week to place an ordinance on the October 2019 ballot, prohibiting retailers from providing customers with thin plastic bags.

The council in 2012 passed a plastic bag ban, but it was later repealed through a ballot initiative.

Council member Caroline Venuti introduced a new ordinance banning bags last month.

The measure going to the ballot would allow stores to use thicker bags and the ban would not apply small bags like what’s used for produce at grocery stores.

Should voters approve the measure, Homer would be the second city on the Kenai Peninsula with a plastic bag ban.

—

Information from: The Homer (Alaska) News, http://www.homernews.com