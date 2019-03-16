House of 1000 Corpses a Broadway Musical?

Rob Zombie on Broadway? Zombie thinks that his directorial debut House Of 1000 Corpses would work well as a Broadway musical. Does that mean anyone is crazy enough to actually make this happen? Not necessarily, but stranger things have happened, even, arguably, when it comes to this movie specifically.

This came up when Rob Zombie was recently a guest on Larry King’s talk show. While taking fan questions from social media, someone asked if there’s anything that he wants to do with his life that he hasn’t already had the chance to do. Surprisingly, Zombie took the opportunity to reveal that he’s put at least some thought into the idea of House of 1000 Corpses as a musical. Here’s what he had to say about it.

“As crazy as it sounds, I feel that my first film House of 1000 Corpses, which is kinda campy in a weird way, which is why at the time I wasn’t that thrilled with it, I think would make a great Broadway musical. Because it’s very much, when you go to Broadway now it’s like Spider-Man, it’s The Addams Family, it’s Spamalot, you know? So that movie would translate well, I think because it’s just ridiculous.”

House of 1000 Corpses had a long, troubled road to release. It was initially shot in 2000 for Universal, who then shelved it over concerns stemming from its graphic and violent nature. Eventually, Rob Zombie purchased the rights to his movie from the studio and it was then distributed by Lionsgate in 2003, nearly three full years after it was completed. The movie found success and led to a sequel, The Devil’s Rejects, in 2005, with a third installment, Three From Hell, set to arrive later this year.