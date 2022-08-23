KWHL KWHL Logo

House Of Dragon Premier Slays

August 23, 2022 4:23AM AKDT
“House of the Dragon” has given HBO the biggest series premiere in its history.

Warner Bros. Discovery revealed yesterday that 9.986 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms tuned in to watch the first episode of the “Game of Thrones” prequel series Sunday night.

It was the largest audience of any new original series in the history of HBO.

The ten-episode series, which is being released weekly, tells the story of the Targaryen civil war that took place 200 years before “Game of Thrones.”

Were you part of the 9.9 million?  What did you think?

