      Weather Alert

House Votes To Restore Abortion Rights, Senate Odds Dim

Jul 15, 2022 @ 9:43am

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House has voted to restore abortion access nationwide.

It’s Democrats’ first legislative response to the Supreme Court’s landmark decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion.

But the House bill approved Friday has little chance of becoming law, with the necessary support lacking in the 50-50 Senate.

But the vote marks the beginning of a new era in the abortion debate as lawmakers, governors and legislatures grapple with the impact of the Supreme Court decision.

The House is also voting on a separate bill to prohibit punishment for a woman or child who decides to travel to another state to get an abortion.

Recently Played

Saturday, July 16th, 2022
#Trending
Disturbed - Hey You [Official Music Video]
Rain helps slow Alaska wildfire that prompted evacuations
Twitter Sues To Force Musk To Complete His $44 Billion Acquisition
First Lady Apologizes After Being Slammed For Remarks
US Inflation Reached A New 40-Year High In June Of 9.1%
Pro Football News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On